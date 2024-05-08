Left Menu

Domestic Worker Accused of Embezzlement from Employer's Residence

Updated: 08-05-2024 00:26 IST
Domestic Worker Accused of Embezzlement from Employer's Residence
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic help working was arrested along with two others from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing diamond and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 2 crore from his employer's house in Mumbai last month, police said on Tuesday. The valuables and Rs 7 lakh cash were stolen last month when the complainant had gone to Goa for a wedding, an official said. The prime accused is identified as Niranjan Bahelia (41), and two others as Ramchelwa Maku Paswan alias Gutia (26) and jeweller Jaiprakash Harishankar Rastogi (59). Last month, Bahelia and Paswan allegedly broke open the cupboard in the bedroom of his employer's house and fled. ''Police scanned CCTV camera footages of the locality. Bahelia and Paswan were nabbed with the help of technical evidence. Rastogi was held for helping them sell the stolen jewellery. Another jeweller is wanted,'' he said. Diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 1 core and Rs 1.45 lakh were recovered.

