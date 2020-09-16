Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday.Bernal, whose hopes of winning the race fell away when he cracked in Sundays 15th stage, was dropped from th...
BHP Group said on Wednesday the destruction of a 43,000-year old Aboriginal rock shelter in Australia by fellow miner Rio Tinto had impacted the trust between Indigenous land owners and the resource industry. It said it would halt work that...
Interests of depositors and financial stability were kept in mind while framing the loan restructuring scheme RBI Governor....
Indias coronavirus infections surged past 5 million on Wednesday, piling pressure on hospitals grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients. In the big states of Maharashtra, Gu...