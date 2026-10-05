Nepal ends search and rescue after flood, focuses on rehabilitation

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 19:54 IST
Nepal ends search and rescue after flood, focuses on rehabilitation

Nepal has ​ended the search and rescue ​operation for those ‌still missing ​after the devastating flood in August that killed at least 1,455 people, officials said ‌on Monday.

At least 5,285 people were still missing after the August 26 flood originating at Nepal’s border with China's Tibet region. Another 13,795 ‌people were rescued. “We are moving from the search and rescue ‌phase to the search and rehabilitation phase,” Phanindra Paudel, chief of the National Emergency Operation Centre, told Reuters.

He said authorities were considering how to legally ⁠declare the ​missing persons dead ⁠to allow their families or relatives to complete insurance, banking and other ⁠legal formalities. “We are initiating due processes to complete required legal formalities,” Paudel ​said.

Dharam Raj Uprety, chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and ⁠Management Authority, said authorities would no longer actively search for bodies but would ⁠recover ​any remains, property or other valuables found during the rehabilitation process. Uprety said emergency rescues would still be carried out if ⁠needed. The flood also destroyed 12 hydroelectric projects, roads, bridges, farms and ⁠settlements.

Authorities have ⁠said they need nearly $5 billion for the early recovery and rehabilitation of the thousands of people displaced by ‌the ‌flood.

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Tariffs Could Reshape Who Wins and Loses Across Global Value Chains

The Skills Gap Is Only Half the Story: Why Graduate Employability Can Erode After University

Why Energy Costs Hit Household Credit Harder Than Commercial Loans

Drone Images and AI Models Identify Key Rice Growth Stages with 91.7% Accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026