Passage of historic agri reform bills significant moment for farm sector; they will rid farmers of middlemen, other bottlenecks: PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:34 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Reversing land degradation can ‘preempt and manage’ conflicts

In a virtual briefing on the humanitarian impact of continued degradation, peace and security, the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification UNCCD, Ibrahim Thiaw, reminded the Council that environmental protection w...

Passage of agri bills to empower farmers: Niti VC

Welcoming the passage of two bills related to the farm sector in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the legislation will empower farmers and have a colossal impact on the future of agriculture in the countr...

AI Kolkata-London flight under VBM could not operate due to non-availability of slot at Heathrow

The direct flight from the NSCBI Airport here to London under the Vande Bharat Mission VBM for repatriation of stranded people, could not be operated on Thursday owing to last-minute non-availability of slot at the Heathrow airport in the U...

No new restrictions imposed in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday asked Mumbai residents not to panic over issuance of prohibitory orders in the city. No new restrictions have been imposed, he assured.Thackeray tweeted this after the Mumbai police...
