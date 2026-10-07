North Korea warns US over Taiwan while Kim pledges support for Russia

North Korea criticised the United ​States over its arms sales ‌and ​military support for Taiwan, accusing Washington of fuelling tensions in the Taiwan Strait, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

A KCNA ‌commentary citing North Korean international affairs analyst Kim Myong Chol said US policy on Taiwan was undermining peace and stability in the region. The commentary condemned the appearance of US-sold fighter aircraft in ‌Taiwan, saying the US "should think twice whether it is ready to stand in frontal ‌confrontation with the powerful national power of the People's Republic of China for the security of Taiwan and whether it can cope with its consequences."

The first two of a batch of 66 new F-16V Block 70 ⁠fighter jets ​ordered in 2019 arrived ⁠in Taiwan last week, as Taiwan faces a rising military threat from Beijing which claims the democratically governed ⁠island as its own territory. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged continued support for Russia ​and its war effort in a birthday message to President Vladimir Putin, state media ⁠KCNA said on Wednesday.

Kim said Pyongyang would continue to expand joint work under the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, ⁠saying ​he was convinced that Russia's "sacred war of justice" to defend its sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity would end in victory, KCNA said. The message did not explicitly mention ⁠Russia's war in Ukraine. North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support ⁠Russia's war in ⁠Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties sharply since Putin and Kim signed a ‌mutual defence ‌pact in June 2024.