Lok Sabha again adjourns for 30 minutes.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:08 IST
Lok Sabha again adjourns for 30 minutes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha again adjourns for 30 minutes.
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
YSRCP MPs on Friday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhis statue in Parliament complex premises demanding CBI inquiry in Amaravati capital land scam and Antarvedi temple incident. YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Krishna Devarayalu Lavu alleged t...
Newly appointed Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Friday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to engage in a debate with him on the rise of the BJP in the state and reasons that led to its ascent, while asserting that wild alleg...
The Netherlands is preparing a case against Syria at the U.N.s highest court, seeking to hold the government of President Bashar al-Assad accountable for human rights violations, including torture and the use of chemical weapons, the Dutch ...
RS RSRS...