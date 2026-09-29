US consumer confidence dives to more than 12-year low in September
US consumer confidence dropped to the lowest level in more than 12 years in September, with households expecting both business conditions and the labor market to weaken over the next six months, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index plunged 6.7 points this month to 81.9, the lowest level since 2014. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 89.2. "Consumer appraisals of current business conditions
became negative for the first time since September 2024," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. "Perceptions of the current labor market also worsened, though remained within positive territory."