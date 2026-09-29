US consumer confidence dives to more than 12-year low in September

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 20:00 IST
US consumer confidence dives to more than 12-year low in September

​US consumer ​confidence dropped to ‌the lowest ​level in more than 12 years ‌in September, with households expecting both business conditions and the labor market to ‌weaken over the next six months, a ‌survey showed on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index plunged ⁠6.7 ​points this ⁠month to 81.9, the lowest level ⁠since 2014. Economists polled by Reuters had ​forecast the index at 89.2. "Consumer appraisals ⁠of current business conditions

became negative for ⁠the ​first time since September 2024," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at ⁠the Conference Board. "Perceptions of the current ⁠labor ⁠market also worsened, though remained within positive territory."

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