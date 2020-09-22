Left Menu
Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House: RS dy chairman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:49 IST
Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

DR Congo: Allied Democratic Forces militants kill 10 people in Mbau town

Allied Democratic Forces ADF militants has killed at least 10 people in the town of Mbau, located 20 kilometers north of Beni town, Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.The ADF armed group, which was for...

Odisha sees 21pc growth in farmers' registration for kharif paddy procurement

Amid slugfest between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP over the passage of the farm bills in Parliament, Odisha has witnessed a 21 percent growth in farmers registration for procurement of paddy under the minimum support price scheme f...

Mumbai: 4 MNS leaders arrested for defying COVID-19 curbs

MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande and three other party leaders were arrested on Tuesday, a day after they boarded local trains demanding that the services be made available to the general public, railway police said. Deshpande and so...

Bajaj Finserv launches first offering from its health-tech venture subsidiary

Financial services conglomerate Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday launched the first core offering from its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Finserv Health, a health-tech solutions business aimed at improving health outcomes of Indian consumers through...
