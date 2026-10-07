Russia strikes Ukraine's Kyiv in fresh wave of attacks
Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday, damaging buildings and warehouses across the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, as Moscow keeps up nearly daily round-the-clock attacks.
Explosions were heard in the city, a Reuters witness said. A separate air strike on Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro has damaged an industrial facility, the regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on the Telegram messaging app, without giving details.