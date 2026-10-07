Russia ‌struck the ​Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in ‌the early hours of Wednesday, damaging buildings and warehouses ‌across the city, Mayor ‌Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, as Moscow keeps up nearly ⁠daily ​round-the-clock attacks.

Explosions ⁠were heard in the city, ⁠a Reuters witness said. A ​separate air strike on ⁠Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro has ⁠damaged ​an industrial facility, the regional governor Oleksandr ⁠Hanzha said on the Telegram ⁠messaging ⁠app, without giving details.