Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS from service, triggering speculation of contesting state Assembly polls. AR SNS NN NN

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he had to take action to halt the spread of COVID-19, but that the economy could continue to move forward despite new restrictions.We must take action now... this way we can keep people i...
Authorities have identified a child killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City as a 1-year-old boy, making him the citys youngest homicide victim this year, police said. Tyron Payton was in the back seat of a car with three other adults whe...
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points among likely voters in Michigan, while the two were even in North Carolina, according to ReutersIpsos opinion polls released on Tuesday.ReutersIps...
Hanoi Vietnam, September 23 ANISputnik A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday sentenced 20 people to various prison terms on terrorism-related charges for their involvement in a police station bombing in 2018, media reported. According to V...