President gives assent to three contentious farm bills: Notification.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
The British government wants university students to be able to return home for Christmas, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, amid concerns that restrictions on movement may be needed to curb the rising number of coronavirus case...
Patrick Bamford scored an 88th-minute goal off his nose to earn Leeds a 1-0 win over Sheffield United, which slipped to a third straight loss to open the Premier League season on Sunday. Bamford met a left-wing cross by Jack Harrison with a...
Fighting erupted anew on Sunday between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia said a woman and a child were killed in the area by shelling from Azerbaijani forces and Azerbaijans president...
Thane, Sep 27 PTIThe bodies of a man and woman havebeen found in separate places in Thane district in the past 24hours and two cases of murder have been registered, policesaid on SundayThe corpse of the woman, in her mid-thirties, with itsf...