Soccer-England striker Toney pleads not guilty to assault at London nightclub

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 15:37 IST
Soccer-England striker Toney pleads not guilty to assault at London nightclub

England ​striker Ivan ​Toney pleaded not ‌guilty on ​Thursday to a charge of assault at ‌a Soho nightclub in December, British media reported. Toney, 30, denied a single count ‌of assault occasioning actual bodily harm ‌over an incident on Wardour Street on December 6, 2025, when he appeared at ⁠London's ​Westminster ⁠Magistrates' Court.

A spokesperson for Toney, who plays for ⁠Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, previously said ​he was shocked by having been ⁠charged, but looked forward to "being given the ⁠opportunity ​to clear his name in court". Toney was in the England squad ⁠for the 2026 World Cup, though the ⁠former ⁠Brentford striker was little used by coach Thomas Tuchel.

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