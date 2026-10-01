Soccer-England striker Toney pleads not guilty to assault at London nightclub

England ​striker Ivan ​Toney pleaded not ‌guilty on ​Thursday to a charge of assault at ‌a Soho nightclub in December, British media reported. Toney, 30, denied a single count ‌of assault occasioning actual bodily harm ‌over an incident on Wardour Street on December 6, 2025, when he appeared at ⁠London's ​Westminster ⁠Magistrates' Court.

A spokesperson for Toney, who plays for ⁠Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, previously said ​he was shocked by having been ⁠charged, but looked forward to "being given the ⁠opportunity ​to clear his name in court". Toney was in the England squad ⁠for the 2026 World Cup, though the ⁠former ⁠Brentford striker was little used by coach Thomas Tuchel.