Indian economy among worst performing in world; it will see revival in July-September quarter: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was on Tuesday appointed president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India FTII Society and chairman of the institutes governing council, an official said. FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola sai...
President Donald Trumps campaign is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers to litigate voting by mail, including in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Federal Election Commission FEC data showed. The campaign paid more th...
Hungary considers a new proposal by the European Union presidency to tie future EU aid to rule of law conditions unacceptable, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Facebook on Tuesday.Varga said the proposal, made this week by Ger...
Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said the utility has issued notices to several central government departments, including the Railways and Delhi Police, and municipal corporations asking them to pay outstanding dues am...