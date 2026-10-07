Trump touts 'strong dollar,' says it indicates country is doing well

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 00:51 IST
Trump touts 'strong dollar,' says it indicates country is doing well

President ​Donald ​Trump said ‌on Tuesday the ​US dollar was strong and ‌that it indicated that the country was doing well.

"We have ‌a very strong dollar. ‌That's because we're doing well. You know, a strong dollar is ⁠good ​in ⁠many ways. In certain ways, you can ⁠make a case that ​it slows things down. But ⁠a strong dollar gives you a ⁠lot ​of life. And by the way, you ⁠know what a strong dollar does? ⁠Gives ⁠you no inflation," Trump told reporters.

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