Trump touts 'strong dollar,' says it indicates country is doing well
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US dollar was strong and that it indicated that the country was doing well.
"We have a very strong dollar. That's because we're doing well. You know, a strong dollar is good in many ways. In certain ways, you can make a case that it slows things down. But a strong dollar gives you a lot of life. And by the way, you know what a strong dollar does? Gives you no inflation," Trump told reporters.