Govt extends deadline to submit initial bids for buying stake in BPCL by one and a half month to Nov 16: Official order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:35 IST
Govt extends deadline to submit initial bids for buying stake in BPCL by one and a half month to Nov 16: Official order.

