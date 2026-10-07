Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike is conscious and speaking, lawyers say

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 02:45 IST
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike is conscious and speaking, lawyers say

Christa ‌Pike, who ​survived a Tennessee attempt to execute her ‌by lethal injection last week, has regained consciousness and is speaking, her lawyers said in ‌a statement on Tuesday.

Despite severe ‌injuries to her arms, Pike, 50, is "still handcuffed and shackled to the bed," where ⁠she "continues ​to receive ⁠critical medical care," her team of public ⁠defense attorneys wrote. Pike, sentenced to death for ​her role in the torture-murder of a ⁠schoolmate three decades ago, survived a botched ⁠execution attempt ​on the night of September 30 at Riverbend Maximum Security ⁠Institution in Nashville, the state capital, and ⁠has been ⁠hospitalized since then.

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