Left Menu
Development News Edition

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, state and UTs given powers to take decision after October 15 in graded manner: MHA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:28 IST
For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, state and UTs given powers to take decision after October 15 in graded manner: MHA.

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, state and UTs given powers to take decision after October 15 in graded manner: MHA.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

France says EU Commission approach may compromise copyright rules

France, among Europes most lavish patrons of culture, cinema and literature, has criticised the European Commission over how it plans to apply landmark copyright rules that pit YouTube and Instagram against the creative industries, saying i...

Brookfield REIT files papers with Sebi for  IPO

Global investment firm Brookfield Asset Management has filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi for the initial public issue of its real estate investment trust REIT. This would be the third REIT offering in country after the Embassy O...

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

An official from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday the agency will detain shipments of palm oil and its products from FGV Holdings Berhad in Malaysia after a wide range of labor abuse indicators were found, including physica...

Kuwait bids farewell to late ruler and pillar of Arab diplomacy as new emir takes over

Kuwait on Wednesday laid to rest late ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, a Gulf Arab elder statesman who helped steer his nation through some of the regions most turbulent decades, in funeral rites closed to the public due to COVID-19 co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020