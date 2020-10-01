Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers: Singh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:40 IST
Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers: Singh.

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers: Singh.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

MSP will be hiked continuously in coming years: Rajnath Singh

Seeking to allay concerns of farmers over a new set of laws amid continuing protests by some parties, senior union minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured the farm community that the MSP minimum support price will not only stay, it will ...

NLC India decommissions first thermal power station-I

NLC India has decommissioned its vintage 600MW Thermal Power Station-I TPS-I with the withdrawal of the last unit from service on September 30 as part of the companys planned phase out process. ..we wish to inform that as part of retirement...

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals makes stellar market debut; shares zoom 72 pc

Shares of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals on Thursday made a strong debut on Dalal Street and closed the day with a premium of 72 per cent against its issue price of Rs 340 apiece. The stock debuted at Rs 730.95, rising 114.98 per cent on the ...

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on October 15, 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020