Left Menu
Development News Edition

Average daily COVID-19 positivity rate declines from 9.21 pc recorded between Sep 16-22 to 6.82 pc from Sep 30 to Oct 6: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:46 IST
Average daily COVID-19 positivity rate declines from 9.21 pc recorded between Sep 16-22 to 6.82 pc from Sep 30 to Oct 6: Health Ministry.

Average daily COVID-19 positivity rate declines from 9.21 pc recorded between Sep 16-22 to 6.82 pc from Sep 30 to Oct 6: Health Ministry.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 lakh each to two needy sportspersons

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday announced financial help of Rs 5 lakh each to boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother Neeraj Chauhan, who is an archer, considering the hardships they were facing after their father lost his job in the wake of the...

Two dead, 8 injured as roof of house collapses: Police

Two persons, including an 18-month-old child, were killed and eight others were injured as the roof of a two-storey house came crashing down on its occupants burying them all under its rubble, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened i...

Cong agitation on Hathras incident attempt to create caste divisions: BJP

The Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday said the Congresss agitation against the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras is an attempt to create caste divisions in the society. State Congress leaders staged a satyagraha at the Ga...

99 Navodaya Vidyalayas being constructed in backward, minority dominated areas: Naqvi

The Ministry of Education is constructing 99 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in backward areas and those with minority communities concentration across the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday. Several of these...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020