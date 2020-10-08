Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saddened beyond words; there is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:21 IST
Saddened beyond words; there is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise.

Saddened beyond words; there is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs shut culture, sports venues, limit restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge

The Czech government will tighten anti-coronavirus measures from next week with new curbs on sports and cultural venues and restaurants as the country struggles with a surge of new cases, Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday. Prym...

Fact-finding team of Left MPs to visit Hathras on Sunday

A fact-finding team, led by Left Front MPs, will visit Hathras on October 11, CPIM leader Elamaram Kareem said on Thursday. According to a statement, the team, comprising MPs from CPIM, CPI and Loktantrik Janata Dal LJD, will visit the Hath...

Congress leaders condole death of Ram Vilas Paswan

A host of Congress leaders condoled the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday with Rahul Gandhi saying that with his passing away, the poor and Dalits have lost a strong political voice. The news of untimely demise of Ram Vi...

Govt to soon launch one-stop-shop for agri data: Agri Min official

The government will soon launch a common data infrastructure of all farmers along with land record details for better reach of various farm schemes, senior Agriculture Ministry official Ashish Kumar Bhutani said on Thursday. This will act a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020