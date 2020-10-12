Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in an IPL match in Sharjah.

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country.The new figure of 1...
Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending a political gathering of lawyers supportive to his party by allegedly using public funds. The Insaf Lawyers Forum ILF, the legal wing of the ruling...
Accusing the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation of not being concerned about the safety of women, Maharashtra BJP on Monday staged aakrosh anger protests across the state to wake up the insensitive government. State BJP unit chief Ch...
Democratic senators including vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday painted President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a threat to the Obamacare healthcare law during a deadly pandemic and denounced the R...