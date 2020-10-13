Left Menu
Development News Edition

There is significant increase in testing for COVID-19 and there is also continuous decline in positivity rate: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:45 IST
There is significant increase in testing for COVID-19 and there is also continuous decline in positivity rate: Health Ministry.

There is significant increase in testing for COVID-19 and there is also continuous decline in positivity rate: Health Ministry.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian protesters clash with police after man dies in bulldozed kiosk

Hundreds of stone-throwing protesters clashed with police in a provincial Tunisian town on Tuesday after authorities bulldozed an unlicensed cigarette kiosk, killing its owner sleeping inside, witnesses said. Street protests are frequent in...

Gwede Mantashe outlines need of SA's role in Africa Oil Week community

Hon. Gwede Mantashe opened day two of AOW Virtual 7-8 October, an online summit from the team behind Africa Oil Week Africa-OilWeek.com. Minister Mantashes address reflects the importance of South Africas role in the Africa Oil Week communi...

U.S. slams Turkey's renewed seismic survey push in eastern Mediterranean

The United States on Tuesday slammed Turkeys renewed push to send a vessel to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing Ankara of stoking tensions and deliberately complicating the resumption of any talks with Greece....

Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of Army gets new head

Lt Gen P G K Menon on Tuesday took over command of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, a Defence spokesperson said here. The officer commanded a Rashtriya Rifles unit in the Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade along the Line o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020