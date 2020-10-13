There is significant increase in testing for COVID-19 and there is also continuous decline in positivity rate: Health Ministry.

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Hundreds of stone-throwing protesters clashed with police in a provincial Tunisian town on Tuesday after authorities bulldozed an unlicensed cigarette kiosk, killing its owner sleeping inside, witnesses said. Street protests are frequent in...
Hon. Gwede Mantashe opened day two of AOW Virtual 7-8 October, an online summit from the team behind Africa Oil Week Africa-OilWeek.com. Minister Mantashes address reflects the importance of South Africas role in the Africa Oil Week communi...
The United States on Tuesday slammed Turkeys renewed push to send a vessel to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing Ankara of stoking tensions and deliberately complicating the resumption of any talks with Greece....
Lt Gen P G K Menon on Tuesday took over command of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, a Defence spokesperson said here. The officer commanded a Rashtriya Rifles unit in the Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade along the Line o...