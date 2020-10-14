Diesel generators banned in Delhi from Thursday till further orders. Essential services like hospitals, railways exempted: DPCC.

... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM5 GJ-TANISHQ-SHOWROOM Gujarat Tanishq store puts up apology note over withdrawn ad Gandhidham A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarats Kutch district put up a note on its...
Kidnappings rose by 40 in the Gulf of Guinea in the first nine months of this year, and the region of West Africas coast now accounts for 95 of global maritime kidnappings, the International Maritime Bureau IMB said on Wednesday. Eighty sea...
The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved the acquisition of solar energy generation assets of Adani Green Energy Ten Ltd AGE10L by Adani Green Energy Twenty-Three Ltd AGE23L under Section 311 of the Competition Act 2002. AGE23L ...
Belarus plans to ship at least one cargo of gasoline via Russias Baltic port of Ust-Luga in October, four industry sources said, turning to a route it last used almost three years ago and avoiding ports in European Union states. The move fo...