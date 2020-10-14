Infosys Q2 net profit up 20.5 pc to Rs 4,845 cr, revenue rises 8.5 pc to Rs 24,570 cr over the year-ago period.

... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev warned that the Armenian armed forces potential attacks on Azerbaijani oil pipelines would not be left without a harsh response. If Armenia wishes to fulfill its plans and damage the export pipelines on A...
India should resist the misleading allure of the domestic market and should zealously boost exports, according to a research paper co-authored by former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian. The paper, jointly authored by Subramanian a...
Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM5 GJ-TANISHQ-SHOWROOM Gujarat Tanishq store puts up apology note over withdrawn ad Gandhidham A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarats Kutch district put up a note on its...
Kidnappings rose by 40 in the Gulf of Guinea in the first nine months of this year, and the region of West Africas coast now accounts for 95 of global maritime kidnappings, the International Maritime Bureau IMB said on Wednesday. Eighty sea...