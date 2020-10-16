Govt breaks all past records in procurement of wheat and rice: Modi.

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
Fourteen security personnel were killed in Gwadar near Buzi Top on October 15 at 1200 PM local time. The attack took place on the Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited OGDCL staff was being...
Player welfare concerns, unclear COVID-19 restrictions and potential difficulties in securing overseas-based players were the key factors in pulling the Springboks out of this years Rugby Championship, South Africa Rugby said on Friday.The ...
Almost two months after he took a short break from work citing health reasons, actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday said he is gearing up for working in his much-awaited flick KGF Chapter 2. Dutt took to Instagram to share a set of three pictures of...
Malaysias opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to be questioned by police on Friday over his claim that he has a list of lawmakers supporting his bid to oust the government. Anwar met the nations king on Tuesday to show evidence that he h...