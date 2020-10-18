Left Menu
28 more fatalities take Delhi's COVID-19 death toll past 6,000-mark; 3,299 fresh cases push infection tally to 3,31,017: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:15 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters carry on demonstrations despite warnings

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand launched their fifth straight days of protests on Sunday, scheduling demonstrations not just in the capital but also at several other locations around the country. The demonstrators received a new warning...

Integrated flood warning system to be extended to Kolkata: Vardhan

The Integrated Flood Warning Systems developed for Mumbai and Chennai to cater to the needs of coastal cities will be extended to Kolkata, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. Vardhan, who is also the Science and Technology...

UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

The chair of Britains Hay literary festival said Sunday the event will not return to Abu Dhabi after one of the festivals curators alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the tolerance minister of the United Arab Emirates while working w...

Guj: Man held with FICN with face value of Rs 2.8 lakh

A Surat resident was arrested inAnkleshwar in Bharuch for allegedly possessing fake Indiancurrency notes FICN of Rs 50 denomination with a face valueof Rs 2.8 lakh, police said on SundayJignesh Raninga was held with 5,644 FICN pieces with a...
