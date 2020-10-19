A request has been received from Chinese PLA about whereabouts of its missing soldier: Indian Army.

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year, yet some rebound is expected as all but two Lebanon and Oman are expected to see some level of economic growth next year, a...
New Delhi Gurugram Haryana India, October 19 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Indias leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is copin...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday exhorted large central public sector enterprises CPSEs to achieve by December 75 per cent of their planned capital expenditure capex target for 2020-21, to support economic growth hit by the COV...
Pakistan has invited Indian Sikhs to attend the 551st birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faiths founder, Guru Nanak Dev, an official said on Monday. The three-day celebrations, known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, will begin on November 27 at ...