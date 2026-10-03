Over 10,000 teachers recruited in three years, 4,000 more to be appointed in six months: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that more than 10,000 teachers had been recruited during the present government’s tenure, while another 4,000 teachers would be appointed within the next six months. Addressing a public gathering at Nogli in the Rampur Assembly constituency of Shimla district, Sukhu said the state government was working continuously to strengthen education, healthcare and the rural economy, with a focus on improving public services and creating greater opportunities for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He said more than 150 CBSE schools had been opened across the state to promote quality education, with around 2,000 teachers already appointed in these institutions. These schools would enable students, particularly those in rural areas, to access quality education closer to their homes. In addition, 300 schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education were being developed as Schools of Excellence, according to the release. The Chief Minister said that during the previous BJP government tenure, Himachal Pradesh ranked 21st in the field of quality education in 2021, and with the reforms and efforts of the present state government, the state had reached the fifth position. He reiterated that education and healthcare remained among the government’s top priorities and that financial constraints would not be allowed to hamper development in these sectors.

He said all government medical colleges and AIMSS Chamiyana Hospital were being equipped with modern technology and advanced machinery on the lines of AIIMS. Machines that were more than 19 years old were being replaced in a phased manner. To address the shortage of doctors, the state government had also appointed 500 doctors. Sukhu said all government employees in the state had been brought under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and it would continue as long as the Congress government remained in office.

He said the state government was working on a policy to safeguard the interests of outsourced employees, which would be implemented shortly. Around 70 per cent of eligible cases seeking employment on compassionate grounds had already been resolved and employment provided to eligible applicants. The Chief Minister alleged that the present state government had inherited a debt burden of Rs 76,000 crore from the previous BJP government, along with liabilities of around Rs 10,000 crore relating to employees. He further said the previous government had made announcements worth more than Rs 5,000 crore during the last six months of its tenure without adequate provision for the required staff and infrastructure for electoral gain.

He said public money belongs to the people of the state and the government’s responsibility was to use it for their welfare and development. He said the true meaning of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ was to listen to the voice of the poor, understand their concerns and formulate policies accordingly. Sukhu said strengthening the rural economy was a key priority of the state government and had been given special emphasis in the budget. He said the increase in the procurement price of milk had improved the income of livestock farmers and announced that milk procurement rates would be increased further from December 1.

Referring to the Kishau Multipurpose Project, the Chief Minister said the state government had secured an agreement in accordance with Himachal Pradesh’s interests, potentially saving Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in expenditure on power generation. After the project becomes operational, Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive around Rs 1,500 crore annually. He said Uttarakhand had also sought a similar agreement on the lines of Himachal Pradesh, but the Central Government had not permitted this.

The Chief Minister said the state government had achieved significant success in the Wildflower Hall case, which had resulted in Rs 401 crore accruing to the state exchequer. He added that following the state’s legal victory in the royalty matter, the Karcham Wangtoo project was expected to generate around Rs 150 crore annually for Himachal Pradesh. The release further stated that Sukhu announced that the state government would launch the ‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ scheme this month. Under the scheme, eligible women would receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month, while eligible families would be provided up to 300 units of free electricity.

He also announced that Mahila Mandals attending the public meeting would be provided funds for the purchase of essential items. On the occasion, the Chief Minister provided financial assistance to 15 beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana. Under the Sukh Ashray Yojana, three beneficiaries received Rs 3 lakh each for house construction, while another beneficiary was provided an instalment of Rs 1 lakh. An additional beneficiary received financial assistance of Rs 16,000 under the scheme. (ANI)