... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
The Delhi High court on Friday adjourned to December 4 hearing on a petition filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change against an order directing the Centre to publish the draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA noti...
Days after diesel generators were banned in Delhi and neighbouring cities, Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Friday said it will help housing societies as well as commercial establishments to replace diesel in generators to environment-friendly natur...
Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is brought back. Addressing her press conf...
Englands County Cricket Club Essex on Friday announced that Chief Executive Officer, Derek Bowden will leave the Club at the end of October. During his tenure at the club, Bowden has seen Essex win five tournaments in five years including a...