Injured Rohit Sharma left out of India's Test, ODI and T20 squad for tour of Australia, BCCI says will monitor progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:07 IST
Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.The government also said it would ...

Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people - sources

Air strikes on a camp in northwest Syria run by rebel fighters backed by Turkey killed at least 35 people and wounded scores on Monday, a war monitor and a rebel source said.The rebel source said suspected Russian strikes targeted the Faila...

Thai protesters, 'human beings, not dust', march in challenge to king

Describing themselves as human beings, not dust, thousands of Thai protesters demanding reforms of the monarchy marched to the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday to put pressure on King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends much of his time in G...

Mexican president mulls asking U.N. to help get museums to return artifacts

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he is considering appealing to the United Nations for help securing the return to Mexico of pre-Hispanic artifacts held in museums abroad. I am seriously considering presenting an...
