Facebook's India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits, says company.

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
A court here has granted bail to a man in four separate cases related to Februarys communal violence in northeast Delhi, saying there were no independent witnesses, CCTV footage or video-recording to show his involvement in rioting and chan...
The CPIM on Tuesday hit out at the government over its new scheme for street vendors, saying the Centre should make cash transfers and arrange for free foodgrains for all those who lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch Green Delhi mobile application on Thursday, using which citizens can bring pollution-causing activities to the governments notice, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. There will b...
The level of violence in Afghanistan is unacceptably high and too many Afghans are dying, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan said on Tuesday, ahead of flying to Doha to meet with the two sides involved in the intra-Afghan peace...