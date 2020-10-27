Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC suspends three-year jail term of former Union minister Dilip Ray in coal scam case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:41 IST
Delhi HC suspends three-year jail term of former Union minister Dilip Ray in coal scam case.

Delhi HC suspends three-year jail term of former Union minister Dilip Ray in coal scam case.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man in 4 cases

A court here has granted bail to a man in four separate cases related to Februarys communal violence in northeast Delhi, saying there were no independent witnesses, CCTV footage or video-recording to show his involvement in rioting and chan...

CPI(M) hits out at govt over PM-SVANidhi scheme

The CPIM on Tuesday hit out at the government over its new scheme for street vendors, saying the Centre should make cash transfers and arrange for free foodgrains for all those who lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During ...

Kejriwal to launch 'Green Delhi' app to redress complaints of air pollution-causing activities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch Green Delhi mobile application on Thursday, using which citizens can bring pollution-causing activities to the governments notice, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. There will b...

U.S. special envoy calls for urgent reduction of violence in Afghanistan

The level of violence in Afghanistan is unacceptably high and too many Afghans are dying, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan said on Tuesday, ahead of flying to Doha to meet with the two sides involved in the intra-Afghan peace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020