Delhi govt to launch anti-firecracker campaign from November 3. It will continue even after Diwali: Environment minister Gopal Rai.

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
Scuderia AlphaTauri has confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue with the team for the 2021 Formula 1 season. The 24-year-old Frenchman first joined the team at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, before moving to Red Bull Racing for the 2019 s...
By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 28 Reuters - D emocratic Republic of Congos army said on Wednesday it killed 33 militiamen and lost two soldiers as it seized two rebel strongholds in four days of intense figh...
The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA, with an objective to develop the financial products and financial services in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre GIFT IFSC has pre...
Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirPyxis is a unique AI-led marketing cloud start-up headquartered in the US with an office in Bengaluru, India. The start-up has several innovative tools that provide a robust platform for creative automatio...