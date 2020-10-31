Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges and movie theatresto resume work from November:Govt.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:17 IST
Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges and movie theatresto resume work from November:Govt.

Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges and movie theatresto resume work from November:Govt.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Congress, SP, BSP govts worked for own families for BJP entire country is one family: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed the Congress, Samajwadi Party SP and Bahujan Samaj Party BSP and said their governments had worked for their own families while the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP considered the e...

Maha Cong protests at Bapu Kuti against Centre's new farm laws

Congress leaders led by Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday held a satyagraha in Bapu Kuti in Sevagram in Wardha to protest against the Centres new farm laws. Thorat said the three laws would make the farmer helpless and place...

N Chandrababu Naidu interacts with young minds of IIT Bombay

Former AP Chief Minister and TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu had an online interaction with the young brains of Indian Institute of Technology IIT Bombay on Saturday when he gave a clarion call to the younger generation to imagin...

Sudan says deal with US blocks further compensation claims

Sudan says it has signed an agreement with the U.S. that could effectively stop any future compensation claims being filed against the African country in U.S. courts, following Washingtons decision to remove the country from its list of sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020