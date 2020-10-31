Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges and movie theatresto resume work from November:Govt.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed the Congress, Samajwadi Party SP and Bahujan Samaj Party BSP and said their governments had worked for their own families while the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP considered the e...
Congress leaders led by Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday held a satyagraha in Bapu Kuti in Sevagram in Wardha to protest against the Centres new farm laws. Thorat said the three laws would make the farmer helpless and place...
Former AP Chief Minister and TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu had an online interaction with the young brains of Indian Institute of Technology IIT Bombay on Saturday when he gave a clarion call to the younger generation to imagin...
Sudan says it has signed an agreement with the U.S. that could effectively stop any future compensation claims being filed against the African country in U.S. courts, following Washingtons decision to remove the country from its list of sta...