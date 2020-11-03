Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,94,415 with 1,201 new cases; 12 fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,352: Health official.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Transport authorities in Mumbai have issued a notice to ride-hailing app Rapido and asked it to shut its bike-taxi service immediately as the Maharashtra government has not yet given permission for it, officials said on Tuesday. Rapido last...
Around 46 per cent people in the country borrowed money to run their households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic phase, stated a research report done by Home Credit India. The report, released on Tuesday, was done to understand the borr...
Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his mother Rabri Devi were among those who turned up early to cast their votes in the secon...
London UK, November 3 ANIXinhua Blackpool Illuminations, a famous light spectacle in Britain, will be switched off during the national COVID-19 lockdown, official tourism agency VisitBlackpool announced Monday. It is with regret that the 20...