We are expecting further improvement in economy in months to come: DEA Secretary.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
India and the UAE on Tuesday agreed to explore ways to facilitate investments in key sectors with a view to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. The two sides agreed that the recent challenging circumstances of COVID-19 made ...
Reverse logistics start-up Deliveryontime Logistics, which operated under the brand name Bizlog, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 12 crore in a pre-series-A round led by Indian Angel Network IAN Fund. Karnataka-based electronics retail chai...
EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to agree on their three most persistent disagreements - the so-called level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - sources from both sides told Reuters on Tuesday.The impasse comes after...
Kenya has been awarded Africas best golf destination, an award that has been dominated by South Africa over the years giving stiff competition from South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt, according to a news report by Nation.During the 2020 World...