Former bureaucrat M M Kutty appointed chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas: Govt.

... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...
The Haryana government on Thursday rejected the Oppositions claims that illegal registration of immovable properties had taken place in the state. Replying to a calling attention notice in Haryana Vidhan Sabha here, Deputy Chief Ministe...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tHursday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for asking the people of the state to uproot the TMC government in the 2021 state polls and said it was the duty of the Centre to ensure that the ...
Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday.Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine import...