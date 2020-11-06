Left Menu
Development News Edition

The borders in West Bengal are not secure, infiltration is going on in the state : Amit Shah in Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:17 IST
The borders in West Bengal are not secure, infiltration is going on in the state : Amit Shah in Kolkata.

The borders in West Bengal are not secure, infiltration is going on in the state : Amit Shah in Kolkata.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada job growth slows as shutdowns bite, but analysts see signs of resilience

Canada added fewer jobs than expected in October as coronavirus-related shutdowns started to bite but analysts said the gains nonetheless reflected welcome signs of economic resilience. Statistics Canada on Friday reported 83,600 new jobs a...

SC issues show cause notice to Maha Assembly official, protects Arnab Goswami from arrest

The Supreme Court Friday issued show cause notice to an assistant secretary of Maharashtra legislative assembly asking him to explain why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him for his letter to journalist Arnab Goswami which see...

Germany's COVID-19 monitoring app shows second wave unbroken

A fitness tracker app launched this spring in Germany to monitor the spread of COVID-19 indicates that recently imposed social-distancing measures have yet to slow a second wave of infection, the scientist leading the project told Reuters.O...

Facebook removes Iranian accounts targeting Israel protests

Facebook says it has taken down several fake accounts based in Iran that had voiced support for protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Facebook detailed several instances of coordinated inauthentic behavior around the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020