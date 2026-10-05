One killed in Russian attack on Turkish-owned vessel, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says
At least one person was killed and another wounded in a Russian drone attack on a Turkish-owned civilian vessel on the Black Sea, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Türkiye. Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board," he wrote on X.
"As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship's captain was killed ... The fate of one other person is still being established. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured."