One killed in Russian attack on Turkish-owned vessel, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says

​At least ​one person ‌was killed and ​another wounded in a Russian ‌drone attack on a Turkish-owned civilian vessel on the Black Sea, ‌Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ‌Monday. "A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in ⁠neutral ​waters ⁠carrying corn and owned by Türkiye. Azerbaijani ⁠and Indian citizens were on ​board," he wrote on X.

"As ⁠of now, unfortunately, we know ⁠that ​the ship's captain was killed ... The fate of one ⁠other person is still being established. Eleven ⁠crew ⁠members were rescued, one of them injured."