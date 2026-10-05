Soccer-Premier League viewership up 20% among young Americans, Nielsen Sports data shows  

The Premier League has struck a chord ​with young Americans after the ​US co-hosted this year's World ‌Cup, ​with viewership for the English top-flight up 20% among those aged 18-34 so far this season, shows data ‌from Nielsen Sports released on Monday. US broadcasters NBC and the USA Network have drawn an average of half a million viewers for Premier League games this season, marking ‌a 3% rise, as the sport's popularity has grown.

"The World Cup served ‌as a powerful catalyst, expanding the Premier League’s footprint across a far broader demographic in the US," said Jon Stainer, global GM at Nielsen Sports. "Our data shows that fandom is not only ⁠reaching ​record highs but ⁠it is also expanding rapidly among younger, diverse audiences and carrying over into major domestic and ⁠international leagues."

Just over one million Americans watched Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle United ​on August 29, the Premier League's most-watched match in the US this ⁠season so far. Spurs have been involved in three of the six most-watched Premier League games in ⁠the ​US this season, as their 3-0 loss at Brentford and 0-0 home draw with Everton also made the list.

Major League Soccer also benefited from the ⁠rising exposure of soccer in the lead-up to the World Cup, with interest jumping ⁠23% among 16-34 ⁠year olds. Interest in the World Cup peaked at 87 million fans in July, with female supporters accounting for 44% of ‌the total ‌fanbase.