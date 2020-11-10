Left Menu
Development News Edition

As world's largest vaccine producing country, India will use its capacity to help entire humanity in fighting the crisis: Modi at SCO summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:16 IST
As world's largest vaccine producing country, India will use its capacity to help entire humanity in fighting the crisis: Modi at SCO summit.

As world's largest vaccine producing country, India will use its capacity to help entire humanity in fighting the crisis: Modi at SCO summit.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

INTAS launches THYMOTAS - a patented powerful immuno-booster add-on to standard COVID-19 treatment

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Intas announces the launch of Thymotas - a novel, patented research formulation of Thymoquinone that fortifies immunity and ensures higher success in fighting infection. Thymotas has been tested...

Germany asks military to provide safe storage for COVID-19 vaccines

Germanys health ministry has approached the military for help in ensuring safe storage of potential vaccines against COVID-19, a spokesman for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday. More than 6,000 German troops are already support...

Toyota declares lockout at Bidadi manufacturing plant following workers' union protest

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday said it has declared a lockout at its Bidadi manufacturing facility in Karnataka following workers union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of...

Ex-Vatican ambassador to France goes on trial on sexual molestation charges

The Vaticans former ambassador to France goes on trial in Paris on Tuesday accused of molesting four men in the latest sex scandal to rock the Roman Catholic church. Prosecutors opened an investigation after a junior official at Paris City ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020