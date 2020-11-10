BJP's victory in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira special; reaffirms people's faith in reform agenda of central and state govts: PM.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Argentine Eduardo Coudet is the new coach of La Liga side Celta Vigo after leaving Brazilian league leaders Internacional. Coudet, 46, succeeds Oscar Garcia, who became the first La Liga manager to be sacked this season when he was let go o...
Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said he is not worried about not being able to bowl through the 13th Indian Premier League. Amid Mumbai Indians domination over the past few weeks, the team management kept assessing the progress...
Himachal Pradesh reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 391, while 611 new cases pushed the infection count to 26,809. Seven deaths were reported from Shimla, two from Kullu and one each fro...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speedy recovery from COVID-19 and good health. Best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Modi wrote on Twitter....