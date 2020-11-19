Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC says AAP govt submission in court on rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi was contrary to press statements by its ministers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:51 IST
HC says AAP govt submission in court on rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi was contrary to press statements by its ministers.

HC says AAP govt submission in court on rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi was contrary to press statements by its ministers.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks fall as materials, property sectors drag

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Thursday, pressured by the materials and property sectors, but stronger consumer firms capped losses after news of Beijings pledge to boost domestic consumption to salvage a pandemic-ravaged economy. At the c...

Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies. The Communications Securi...

Telangana CM calls for formation of anti-BJP front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for the formation of an anti-BJP front and said he will speak to all leaders who are against the ruling party at the Centre. Will speak to all the anti-BJP leaders in India and will or...

UK will likely follow the U.S. in cutting Afghanistan troops, minister says

Britain will likely follow the United States in reducing troop levels in Afghanistan but it will continue to work with its government and the U.S. to protect the countrys security, Britains Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020