NIA conducts searches in five locations in Kerala in connection with gold smuggling case, seizes electronic items and documents: Official.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
English soccer authorities EFL have shown a lack of leadership in failing to reach a deal to safeguard clubs facing financial problems amid the COVID-19 crisis, a cross-party British parliamentary committee said on Friday. In a letter addre...
An internal working group set up by the RBI has proposed to raise the cap on promoters stake in private banks from the current 15 per cent to 26 per cent in 15 years. The group has also recommended that large corporate or industrial houses ...
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Friday announced that it will hold a state-wide protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government on Monday, November 23, for refusing to provide exemption on the electricity bills, that state ha...
People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, are most likely to be highly infectious in the first week after symptom onset, highlighting the need to identify and isolate cases early, according to a study. The research, p...