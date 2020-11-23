SC asks Centre, all states to file reports detailing steps taken to deal with current COVID-19 situation.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Berlin Germany, November 23 ANIXinhua Germany deeply regrets U.S. quitting from the Opens Skies Treaty, a major international arms control agreement, and remains committed to the treaty as a key part of regional arms control measures, Forei...
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Monday. Wishing my ministerial colleague, Dr Raghu Sharma Ji speedy recovery from COVID-19. May he gets well soon, Gehlot wrote ...
With assembly polls just months away, the ruling TMC in Bengal, which was so far busy making preparations to decimate the BJP, is now facing yet another challenge of keeping its house in order, as several members have been voicing their dis...
The Trump administration is close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, restricting them from buying a range of U.S. goods and technology, according to a draft copy of the list seen by Reuters. The l...