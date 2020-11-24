Our priority is to make vaccine available for all; states should put in place necessary mechanism, including for cold storage: PM.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Stocks, oil and risk currencies gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition burnished a November already boosted by COVID-19 vaccines.European markets tracked gains in Asian and U.S. e...
All India Football Federation AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday cautioned Mumbai Citys midfielder Ahmed Jahouh after reviewing his direct red card incident against NorthEast United FC in the ongoing Indian Super League ISL. The midfiel...
Superstar Alia Bhatt has been spreading positive vibes all around over social media. In her recent post on Tuesday, the actor shared a video recalling her childhood. The Raazi star is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media w...