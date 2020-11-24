Left Menu
Our priority is to make vaccine available for all; states should put in place necessary mechanism, including for cold storage: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:12 IST
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

AIFF Disciplinary Committee warns Mumbai City player Jahouh for reckless foul

All India Football Federations Disciplinary Committee has warned Mumbai City FC player Ahmed Jahouh of exemplary sanction if he repeats his reckless behaviour during the future Indian Super League matches. The disciplinary body deemed Jahou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil ride high on Biden transition and vaccine hopes

Stocks, oil and risk currencies gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition burnished a November already boosted by COVID-19 vaccines.European markets tracked gains in Asian and U.S. e...

AIFF's Disciplinary Committee issues warning to Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh

All India Football Federation AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday cautioned Mumbai Citys midfielder Ahmed Jahouh after reviewing his direct red card incident against NorthEast United FC in the ongoing Indian Super League ISL. The midfiel...

Alia Bhatt reminiscences her childhood days

Superstar Alia Bhatt has been spreading positive vibes all around over social media. In her recent post on Tuesday, the actor shared a video recalling her childhood. The Raazi star is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media w...
