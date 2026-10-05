Weak Safety Nets Could Deepen Asia-Pacific’s Food Security Strain

The United Nations World Food Programme is urging governments across Asia and the Pacific to strengthen national social protection systems as weather extremes, rising food costs and overlapping crises place greater pressure on household food security. The agency's message ahead of Asia and the Pacific Social Protection Week is clear: assistance systems need to be capable of expanding before temporary disruption hardens into deeper hunger and poverty.

At the meeting in Manila from 6 to 8 October, hosted by the Asian Development Bank, WFP will argue that social protection should be treated as part of crisis preparedness rather than simply as support delivered in normal times. Its focus is on systems that can protect access to food and nutrition before, during and after emergencies.

The policy test is no longer whether safety nets exist, but whether they can move fast enough

A flood, drought or sudden economic shock can erase household gains within days, according to WFP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Samir Wanmali. His warning goes to the heart of the agency's case: the effectiveness of social protection increasingly depends on whether governments can scale support quickly when conditions deteriorate.

WFP is putting responsiveness at the centre of the debate. Programmes may already provide assistance to vulnerable households, but crisis conditions create a different test, requiring systems that can reach more people, adjust to changing needs and continue operating under pressure.

The agency is also emphasizing inclusion and nutrition sensitivity. Its argument is not simply that households need financial support during emergencies, but that social protection should help protect access to food and prevent worsening nutritional outcomes when families face sudden losses.

This reframing broadens the role of national safety nets. Instead of functioning only as long-term poverty reduction mechanisms, WFP wants them positioned as instruments that can absorb part of the immediate impact of conflict, disasters and weather extremes.

Fiscal pressure is colliding with demands for stronger protection

The push comes with an obvious constraint: governments are being asked to strengthen crisis capacity while budgets remain tight. WFP plans to use its experience supporting 16 governments across Asia and the Pacific to highlight ways systems can become more efficient, financially sustainable and capable of expanding during emergencies.

The balance between those objectives is likely to be difficult. A system that can rapidly increase support during a crisis needs administrative readiness and financial room, yet the same governments may already be managing competing spending pressures.

WFP's emphasis on sustainability suggests that the agency does not view crisis responsiveness as a matter of simply increasing expenditure. The policy challenge is to design systems that can react quickly without becoming financially unmanageable once emergency conditions emerge.

Asia and the Pacific Social Protection Week is intended to bring governments, development partners and other stakeholders together to compare progress and share approaches. The discussions are thus likely to focus not only on coverage, but on whether existing systems are structured to cope with sudden increases in need.

Food security is becoming inseparable from social protection policy

WFP is tying the debate directly to food security. Rising food costs and weather-related disruption can weaken household purchasing power at the same time that livelihoods and local food access are under strain, increasing the risk that short-lived crises leave longer consequences.

The agency's intervention places national social protection systems between households and those shocks. WFP argues that programmes designed to expand during emergencies can help families continue meeting food needs rather than waiting until worsening deprivation requires a larger humanitarian response.

Its warning gains additional urgency from the threat posed by what WFP describes as an unprecedented El Niño, which the agency says could significantly worsen food insecurity in the region. The reference underscores how climate-related volatility is becoming part of the design challenge facing social protection systems.

Governments are therefore being asked to prepare for overlapping pressures rather than isolated events. Conflict, disasters, economic disruption and weather extremes may differ in their causes, but each can reduce a household's ability to secure sufficient food and preserve previous development gains.

The next question is whether crisis-ready systems can be built at scale

WFP's argument moves the policy conversation toward preparedness, but implementation remains the harder issue. Systems capable of expanding during emergencies must be efficient enough to respond quickly, broad enough to reach vulnerable households and sustainable enough to operate within constrained public finances.

Wanmali said governments across the region have already demonstrated that social protection can reduce hunger and protect development gains. He said the next step is to expand approaches that have worked and ensure support reaches families before a crisis drives them further into hunger and poverty.

So, the Manila gathering will be significant less for reaffirming the value of social protection than for showing how governments intend to strengthen it. Practical discussions around efficiency, financing and rapid expansion will determine whether the concept of crisis-responsive protection becomes a stronger part of national preparedness.