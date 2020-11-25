Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays HC order restraining media from publishing news regarding FIR lodged on alleged irregularities in land transactions in Amaravati.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:38 IST
SC stays HC order restraining media from publishing news regarding FIR lodged on alleged irregularities in land transactions in Amaravati.

SC stays HC order restraining media from publishing news regarding FIR lodged on alleged irregularities in land transactions in Amaravati.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Few judicial pronouncements gave impression of overreach: VP M Venkaiah Naidu at All India Presiding Officers' Conference.

Few judicial pronouncements gave impression of overreach VP M Venkaiah Naidu at All India Presiding Officers Conference....

Swiss police identify assailant in knife attack as jihadist

Swiss police have identified a Swiss woman who knifed a victim in the neck and grabbed another by the throat in a Lugano department store on Tuesday as a known jihadist. Federal prosecutors have called the incident in the Italian-speaking s...

Tetra Pak research study reveals food safety-environment dilemma fostered by COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi India, November 25 ANIBusinessWire India Tetra Pak today unveils findings from its global research study, in partnership with Ipsos, showing that food safety is a major issue for society. The same amount of respondents believe tha...

The Weeknd accuses Recording Academy of 'corruption' after snub, Grammy chief responds

Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr has responded to RB star The Weeknds claims of corruption, saying though he too was surprised that the singer did not receive any nominations, every year the number of artists vying for recognition at the only p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020