Citing court orders on firecrackers and NJAC, VP says concerns have been raised that they are entering domains of legislative, executive.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
The Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the Andhra Pradesh High Courts gag order on media reporting of an FIR registered against a former Advocate General in Amaravati land case. A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice RS Reddy and Justice...
The Congress in Rajasthan will hold condolence meetings in district party offices on Wednesday to express grief over the death of veteran leader Ahmed Patel. Patel, 71, died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to mu...
Police have arrested eight suspected drug peddlers in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered contraband substance from their possession. During the intervening night of 24 and 25 November, officers at a check point established a...
Hong Kong shares end higher on Wednesday, tracking the rallies of stock markets worldwide as investors cheered an improved global economic outlook, but profit-taking in tech shares contained the gains. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng ...