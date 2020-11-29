Growth of agriculture to be slightly more than 3.5% in FY2020-21, says Niti Aayog Member (Agriculture) Ramesh Chand.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
The Editors Guild of India has urged the Press Council of India to withdraw its ominous-sounding advisory cautioning against unregulated circulation of the foreign content, saying it has disturbing implications. In a statement, the guild sa...
Japanese sportswear brand ASICS is thinking differently in this pandemic and has decided to increase its offline presence in a big way while many other brands are pruning existing physical presence hit by severe COVID-19 induced disruptions...
A 42-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon here and the accused arrested within hours, police said on Sunday. The victim, Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Ustaad Mohalla locality of Jammu, was assaulted over some issue by Gurpreet Si...
Actor Simu Liu has completed the shooting on the fifth season of popular television sitcom Kims Convenience. The Chinese-Canadian actor plays Jung Kim on the award-winning CBC Television series, which was renewed for seasons five and six in...